To the Editor:

I am a long time Key resident, and I urge my neighbors to vote IN FAVOR of the GO Bond referendum, which is the last question on our long ballot.

At the threshold, especially now at King Tide, we all know that sea level rise is real. The questions are, “What are we going to do about it, and how are we going to pay for it?”

I have helped run an international infrastructure engineering and construction firm for over a quarter of a century. I have also served as Commodore of the Yacht Club and now serve on the Board of the Key Biscayne Beach Club. Through my business and civic experience, the answer is obvious: I have learned that long term infrastructure projects should be financed with long-term debt, especially at times like these when interest rates are lower than they have been for generations. Approval of the GO Bond referendum allows the Village Council to consider GO Bonds as the most efficient financing alternative for each infrastructure project. Each of us will be able to petition the council if we don’t believe a particular project should not go forward, or should not be financed by GO Bonds.

Our two neighboring communities, Miami and Miami Beach, have passed GO Bond referenda, both before they fully identified the specific projects to be funded. That’s just the way it works. Both communities report that, from the residents’ perspective, the GO Bonds pay for themselves. The minimal costs of the GO Bond financing is offset by multiples through lower home insurance costs, lower mortgage rates, and higher land values.

This is not a close call. Please vote IN FAVOR of GO Bonds.

Michael Bracken