Former council member endorses bonds, candidates and the Islander News

In their September 10 issue of the Islander News, the newspaper published an informative article titled “Village to refine communication on GO bonds based on feedback at third hearing.”

Since this is something that every Key Biscayner is researching now, I, as many Islander News readers and voters did, appreciated the article.

In my years of involvement in village affairs, I have always called the Islander News our miracle local newspaper published every Thursday, keeping our community connected, and advising residents about important community events and issues. Their commitment to provide information is an essential benefit to our community.

With elections looming in November, this is a time when our entire community is going through an intense period of analysis regarding important issues. It is more important than ever that the Islander adds to its value by providing the information to help us in our research.

Let’s face it, Key Biscayne voters are working full time analyzing how to vote in November when it comes to the issuance of General Obligations Municipal bonds. We are faced with a “yes” vote to authorize our council to issue GO bonds to fund projects to protect our future, or vote “no” to prevent them from issuing bonds.

The referenced Islander article amplifies the position of councilmember London, who is not up for election and is a strong proponent of GO bonds. London has explained that the bonds are the most cost effective method to obtain the financing the village needs to fund resiliency projects needed to protect the island’s future quality of life.

I agree.

Considering my agreement with London that GO bonds are the most fiscally responsible way to fund these projects, and considering that he will be a member of the future council, I will not hesitate to extend my personal recommendation that we retain council members Allison McCormick and Vice Mayor Brett Moss for another term. They both have abundant expertise in these matters.

I even endorse the candidacy of former Mayor Frank Caplan, whose ability to bring order to council discussions, and introduce logical rationale in consideration, has been praised in the past.

Local elections can be tough, and one sincere opinion can substitute another as we punch the electoral ballot. I ask all candidates for council seats to accept my opinion as I choose experience in my recommendations.

But to all those running, I also say this: You are the treasure that will assure our future and should continue to speak LOUDLY praising what this community has achieved in the past -- and what NEEDS to be achieved in the future. You will be praised and appreciated by voters in November.

Raul Llorente is a former member of theKey Biscayne Village council.