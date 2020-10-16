Former council member offers recommendations for election

Dear editor,

With heartfelt sincerity I say that the 10 Key Biscayne residents who (are) candidates seeking to be elected to the next (Village) council are Key Biscayne treasures. As a former council member, I understand the desire of all for satisfactory results. To those whose goal is not fulfilled in this election, I say try again. You will be a Key Biscayne treasure in the future.

Speaking as one who (encouraged) participation to assure there would always be more Key Biscayners willing to do this important job, I will now go into what has always been an important recommendation for this community: Council continuity.

For the judgment of Key Biscayne voters, I present thoughts earned by experience, and I would appreciate (your) positive consideration. Allison McCormmick and Bret Moss, elected in 2016, have served for four years, showing intense respect for Key Biscayne ideals. They should be reelected. And Katie Petros, another council member elected in 2016, always adhered to Key Biscayne principles.

Now that she is not a candidate, former Mayor Frank Caplan should take her seat, to guarantee the same excellence of principles.

The voters will decide. I would appreciate it if my suggestions are acceptable.

Martha Fernandez - Leon Broucek