Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick, one of the great players in team’s history and a pivotal part of the 1972 undefeated Super Bowl Champions Miami Dolphins passed away Saturday at age of 73.

Together with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris, Kiick combined on one of the most potent backfields in the history of the NFL.

Kiick went to high school in New Jersey and played his Wyoming from 1965-67, where he was their leading rusher each of the years he played.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Kiick had been battling dementia and was living at the Independence Hall assisted living facility in Wilton Manors.