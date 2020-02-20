The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax assist citizens with total household income of $56,000 or less, people with disabilities, and taxpayers with limited English language skills.

Qualifying citizens will have their return prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who will offer basic tax return preparation with electronic filing.

In addition to VITA, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are age 60 and older. They specialize in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.

Interested parties should bring a photo ID, social security card or ITIN letter, as well as their tax documents, including W2s, 1099s, list of deduction or credit information, and a copy of last year’s return.

VITA locations close to the island include Miami’s Jose Marti Park at 362 SW 4 Street, Community Center / Computer Room, and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 2750 McFarlane Road in Miami. You may reach St. Stephens at (786) 254-1910. For additional locations, click here.