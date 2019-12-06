Here are four Friday night Holiday family activities to get your weekend off to a jolly start!

Friday, December 6

Second Annual Cookies with Santa at Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cookies with Santa is a family-friendly holiday event. Guests will enjoy professional photos with Santa, cookies from Celebrity Chef Max Santiago of Batch Cookie Co. and Sweet Treat Designs, hot chocolate station, family-friendly activities from local businesses, face painting, a character experience, and more! Fees: $15 per kid. Adults are free. Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church, 160 Harbor Drive, KB. For tickets and join the guest list, click here.

Holiday Open House: Bring your letter to Santa!

6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Come see the lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree made of sand and the gingerbread unveiling. You can write your letter to Santa and take a family picture to celebrate the occasion! The evening includes children's activities and Santa snacks. The events are complimentary with a $10 donation or unwrapped toy to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The Ritz Carlton, 455 Grand Bay Drive, KB. For more information, click here.

Movies on the Green

7 to 9 p.m. The Lion King. Bring snacks, chairs and a blanket to make the most of this fun night out on the Village Green! Free and open to the public. Village Green, 450 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne

Free school choir caroling competition

7 to 10 p.m. The Merrick Festival Caroling Competition features choirs from South Florida middle schools and high schools performing Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Tuesday, Dec. 8. All performances are free and open to the public. The winners will be announced, and then perform, at the awards show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. On the steps of the 550 Biltmore Building in Coral Gables. For more information, click here.