Wine, and the Rotary’s charitable work, star of show at the annual Wine & Food festival

The Key Biscayne Rotary Club will put on “The Ultimate Tasting” event on Friday to benefit their foundation’s charitable work in the Miami area.

During the 15th Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest, held from 6 to 11 p.m., five judges will taste some of the finest wines produced worldwide. Every bottle of wine will be judged by its own attributes -- 21 wine varietals and two winning finalists.

Proceeds will benefit The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation’s charitable work in the Miami area and beyond.

The event will be held at Fairways on the Key, 6700 Crandon Blvd. Tickets are $85 at the door. A variety of food delicacies from several South Florida restaurants is included in the price of admission.

The judging will be overseen by Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition & Gala, as wine director. The five noted wine professionals who will judge the wines: Patrick Sullivan, wine educator and professional wine judge; Wendy Rosano, sommelier; Roberto Colombi, sommelier and GM of The Blue in the Waldorf Astoria Boca Raton Resort; Delius Shirley, owner of Ortanique on the Mile in Coral Gables; and Jacqueline Coleman, wine columnist for Biscayne Times Newspaper, Let’s Eat Magazine and South Florida Luxury Guide will conclude the professional judging panel.

This year, Rotary renews its collaboration with Fundación Manos Del Sur to further their work with Escuela Pan y Amor in Nicaragua. The foundation is a non-profit organization founded to help improve the lives of struggling children in Latin American countries.

The Rotary also continues its collaboration with The Arc of South Florida, which will hold a silent auction and use the proceeds to help fund its programming.

For a preview of the event and to purchase tickets, visit the event's online page by clicking here or call Gabe Parra at (3405) 759-8500, ext. 141.