Georgia pecans once again on sale from The KB Woman's Club

An island holiday tradition is once again here. The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club is once again selling delicious Georgia Mammoth pecans halves, freshly harvested in October.

Just as last year, the pecans are $13 for a 1-pound bag. A case of 24 bags is $312; half a case is $156.

And once again, Fredda Levitt will be spearheading the sales and fundraising efforts. Fredda can be reached at (305) 361 2194; leave a message if she does not answer. You can also email her at falevitt@aol.com