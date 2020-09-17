Get election ready: Four Village Council candidate forums scheduled

With 10 island residents vying for three council seats, residents will have to work extra hard to get to know the candidates before the Nov. 3 election. Luckily there are four forums scheduled to give candidates the opportunity to share their views to a wide audience.

The Islander News and Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to host two Virtual Village Council Candidates forums. The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

The second forum will take place Thursday, October 8, also starting at 6 p.m.

Candidates Jennifer Allegra, Matt Bramson, Franklin Caplan, Armando Chapelli, Luisa Conway, Reynaldo Figueredo, Mike J. Kelly, Allison McCormick, Brett Moss and Oscar Sardinas are all invited to discuss key village issues and how they plan to handle them as council members.

You can watch the forums on Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 77, AT&T U-Verse Select 99 from your computer/mobile device. You may also watch it on the Village's website. Click here.

The Key Biscayne ASK (Active Seniors on the Key) group are also sponsoring two candidate forums -- on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24,. The Zoom sessions will both start at 12:30 p.m.

Due to the large number of candidates, they will be split into two groups. Candidates will be asked the same questions.

On Sept. 23, Oscar Sardinas, Brett Moss, Matt Bramson, Michael Kelly and Rey Figueredo will take their turns answering questions.

On Sept. 24, Jennifer Allegra, Armando Chapelli, Louisa Conway, Frank Caplan and Allison McCormick will participate.

A free lunch, sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be delivered both days to the first 25 participants to RSVP to rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov. RSVP deadline: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.