Get up early to catch dinner; or, hit the reefs after dark for yellowtail and more

Hit the offshore waters early if you’re looking to catch some fish for dinner. Kingfish to 15 pounds, blackfin tuna to 25 pounds, wahoo, lots of bonitos, and a few sailfish have been biting in depths from 80 to 250 feet of water.

Use live bait fish or drift fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines for these fish.

Dolphin fish are scattered out in the blue water so it takes a lot of run and gunning or trolling to locate a few large schoolies.

The best bet for the weekend would be to hit the natural reefs after dark in depths from 60 to 80 feet of water to take advantage of a great yellowtail, mangrove and mutton snapper bite.

Cut squid, Spanish sardines and ballyhoo are just a few of the top snapper baits to use on these fish!

Stay cool and enjoy the day regardless of what you catch!

And to help navigate the tides, see our Tide Times table for this week. #safeboating

Captain Alan Sherman is a full time South Florida fishing guide and has over 30 years of experience on the offshore and inshore waters of South Florida.

Contact him at Get Em Sportfishing Charters, or (786) 436-2064.