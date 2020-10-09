Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county’s present 11 p.m. curfew could move to Midnight Monday, October 12 if the weekend’s testing results and hospitalization levels “remains stable.”

In a statement, Gimenez said that “Although there have been some daily testing numbers above our goal, overall, the 14-day average has been below our 5 percent target, and hospitalizations have not spiked.”

“Today, I met with the County’s public health experts to determine if we can start the curfew at midnight instead of the current 11 p.m.,” read the Mayor’s statement, adding that the county will monitor the weekend’s testing results and hospitalizations, and “if all remains stable, we plan to move the Countywide curfew to midnight until 6 a.m.”

Gimenez concluded with a reminder for residents to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “Those safety rules will save lives and help keep businesses, schools and other institutions open.”

