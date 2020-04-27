Village Mayor Mike Davey said Sunday the village is prevented from opening any beaches within its jurisdiction because of the Miami-Dade County’s executive order that closed all public and private beaches.

In his daily video message, Davey said the village is awaiting for the county to reopen public spaces such as marinas and Crandon Park paths and trails. Davey also implored residents to continue wearing facial coverings when out-and-about.

County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, via video, announced that the county is opening its first walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in North Miami, at 14500 NW 11th Avenue. The site will operate by appointment, which you can make at (305) 449-8767.

Gimenez said a press conference would be held Monday to announce safety guidelines for opening some open spaces. He said the county will have “zero tolerance” regarding social distancing and masks, and residents who do cooperate will be asked to leave, face arrest or up to a $500 fine. Enforcement will be up to county staff, school crossing guards and additional help being hired.

There will be special days and hours for seniors to enjoy the parks.

The impending county order will allow cities within the county to open their parks, but each municipality can have tougher guidelines or decide to keep their parks closed.

You may watch the Mayor’s video message here.

The Health Department did not provided updated coronavirus data Sunday evening