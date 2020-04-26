Village Mayor Mike Davey said Sunday that Miami-Dade County’s executive order closing all public and private beaches prevents the village from opening any of the beaches within its jurisdiction.

Via his daily video message, Davey said the village is awaiting for the county to issue the order to open open spaces, including marinas and Crandon Park paths and trails. Davey also implored residents to continue wearing some form of facial covering when out-and-about.

County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, via video, announced that the county is opening its first walk-up COVID19 testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in North Miami – 14500 NW 11th Avenue. The site will operate by appointment, which you can make at 305-449-8767.

Gimenez said a press conference would be held Monday to announce safety health guidelines for opening some open spaces, saying the county will have “zero tolerance” and residents who do cooperate will be asked to leave, face arrest or up to a $500 fine. Enforcement will be up to county staff, school crossing guards and additional help being hired.

There will be special days and hours for seniors to enjoy the parks.

Order allows cities within the county to open their parks but each municipality can have tougher guidelines or decide to keep their parks closed.

You may watch the Mayor’s video message here.

The Health Department did not provided updated coronavirus data Sunday evening