GO bonds will help stabilize island and residents’ property value

To the editor:

I am writing in support of the GO bond.

Our island paradise is showing some wear and tear from years of not doing enough about climate change. The effects of global warming are particularly worrisome for our community and I would think that every homeowner gets a little more stressed out every year around hurricane season.

The Village of Key Biscayne must have the tools needed to work on sustainability and resiliency projects.

The vote in November is NOT a blank check,

It is an initial step to approve a financing vehicle in order to find the best terms to borrow the money for long-term projects. NO MONEY will be borrowed as result of voter approval. In fact ALL projects and financing must be approved by the council in a 2 step process. This is a “should we move forward or not” vote.

Some in opposition of the vote have tried to make this a political stunt. It is not. The fact that GO bonds require voter approval is in itself is a show of transparency. The village has done several workshops regarding financing, projects, etc. I urge all island residents to access the video on the village websit, and to attend the upcoming workshops.

This is about the survival of the island. It is about investing in our investment.

Toby B Rohrer