GO bonds a good option for the village

There has been much debate on Key Biscayne regarding the upcoming referendum on whether the council should be able to utilize General Obligation (GO) bonds to fund critical resiliency projects. Some of these discussions have spread quite a bit of misinformation, fearmongering and confusion.

Those opposed to the GO bond argue that this process has been rushed, that it is a “blank check” for council, and that only “shovel- ready” projects should be submitted to the voters for approval.

These arguments are not accurate.

First, the village council has been discussing the possibility of a GO bond in order to fund much needed infrastructure projects for some time. Florida law requires that GO bonds be approved by the voters. Because GO bnds afford the best interest rates and payment terms, our council recognized that it makes sense to fund the proposed projects with GO bonds. Voter approval of this type of funding is a very preliminary step.

Another misconception is that a “yes” vote gives the council a “blank check” to use large sums of money as they choose. This is simply not true. The referendum is merely authorizing council to utilize GO bonds when the time comes to fund the planned resiliency projects. No debt will be issued as a result of the vote on the referendum. Rather, all projects and funding will have to go through the normal processes for approval and debt issuance, which requires a 5-2 vote of council. In addition to this, there will be an opportunity for public input on each project. And, GO bonds can only be used for resiliency projects.

Some claim that only “shovel-ready” projects should be submitted to the voters for GO bond funding. However, getting the needed infrastructure projects “shovel-ready” requires an enormous investment of taxpayer dollars and much time and effort by our village staff and council. These efforts and money spent would be completely wasted if the voters decided to vote against a “shovel-ready” project. This is why capital projects are voted on by our elected leaders.

Key Biscayne is following the lead of the City of Miami and the City of Miami Beach to get voter approval on the concept of GO bonds to fund future resiliency projects. As our own Key Biscayne history has shown, investing in large scale and costly projects to improve our island can be controversial. But in the long-run, and thanks to the vision of our previous leaders, past projects have more than proven to be essential to our community and who we are today as a village.

I plan to vote YES on the GO bond referendum so that Key Biscayne taxpayers will be afforded the best financing terms when the time comes to fund the vital infrastructure work to protect our community. It is important for us to support this referendum to continue the legacy of protecting and enhancing our island, our quality of life, our property values and the investments we’ve made together in a cost-effective manner.

Visit www.vkbresilience.org and www.protectKBparadise.org for additional information about the GO bond referendum.

I hope you will all spend time to educate yourself on this very important initiative for our community.

Vanessa Sanz de Acedo