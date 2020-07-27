Go Vote Miami has initiated a pre-election Voter Awareness Campaign in concert with Community Health of South Florida, and will work directly with health clinics to support voter registration efforts -- training staff to handle voter registrations, using peer to peer outreach, and bringing advanced technology to the voter education process.

Go Vote Miami was formed four years ago as a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer group devoted to maximizing voter registration and participation, primarily in Miami-Dade County.

Community Health is a non-profit health organization providing affordable, quality health care services to residents of South Florida. It operates 11 primary care centers and 35 school-based programs that offer a full array of comprehensive health care services.

“This year will be an especially critical year for community members to make their voices heard,” said Peter Wood, Community Health’s director of planning and governmental affairs.

Go Vote Miami’s primary focus has been to identify government agencies that are publicly funded or provide public services, which are mandated to perform voter registration as a “core service” under the National Voter Registration Act.

