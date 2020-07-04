Vito Cardinale, former owner of the Italian restaurant Vito’s in Key Biscayne, was hit by a car this past Thursday, July 2 and has been admitted to ICU Jackson Hospital.

Vito's daughter Francesca, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for hospital and medical expenses.

Vito, who had been dealing with some difficult and personal issues for quite some time, had been homeless on the island.

Below you will find the message Vito’s daughter Francesca used in launching GoFundMe.com effort. You will also find a link if you would like to make a donation. As of Saturday evening, the family had raised $8,740 of the $10,000 goal.

Islander News and Key Biscayne Portal wish Vito a speedy recovery. To make a donation, please click here.

Vito Cardinale – chef, former restaurant owner, friend of many, and most importantly, our father – was hit by a car the night of July 2nd while crossing the street at the intersection of Harbor Dr & Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

From this point on, it’s uncertain. He’s admitted at the Ryder Trauma ICU at Jackson with multiple injuries to his head and body, having undergone an emergency spleen removal and intubation, and his situation is emergent.

We ask from your hearts that you help him and my family, in whatever way you can. We want nothing more than to be able to go see him and just be by his bed at this time, but with the pandemic, we can’t and it breaks our hearts.

We ask for these donations as a way of covering medical expenses and to help him back on his feet during his recovery, which is uncertain. We are in the dark.

We thank you for any help you’re capable of providing us.

Franchesca