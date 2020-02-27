Gov. DeSantis: Sanders’ ‘whitewash’ of Cuban government ‘totally unacceptable’

Gov. Ron DeSantis bludgeoned Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders this week over the Vermont senator’s qualified defense, during a 60 Minutes interview, of left-wing governments in Latin America, including Cuba and Nicaragua.

During the interview aired by CBS on Sunday night, Sanders criticized abuses by the Cuban and Nicaraguan governments, but also praised their advances in education and health care.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s simply unfair to say everything is bad,” Sanders said.

The comments by Sanders – the front-runner in the Democratic race for president – prompted DeSantis, visiting at Florida A&M University, to denounce the senator.

“Any attempts to whitewash the brutality of the Castro dictatorship is totally unacceptable. It flies directly in the face of the values of people throughout this state,” the governor told reporters.

“This is a senator who has spoken positively throughout his whole life about the dictatorship there. He spoke positively about Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. He’s been a longtime supporter of the Sandinista regime in Nicaragua. And that’s just unacceptable,” DeSantis said.

Responding to Sanders’ 60 Minutes comments, Key Biscayne Council member Luis Lauredo had a personal message for the senator:

“Mr. Sanders, since you have such a special relationship with the 61 years old Castro family dictatorship in Cuba, maybe you can ask them to release the hundreds of political prisoners (there), for simply wanting freedom of expression and the right to free democratic elections.”

“Mr. Sanders,” Lauredo continued, “You are lucky to enjoy life in the USA. Enough of hypocrisy and double standards, Mr. Sanders. You do not represent the historical and patriotic values of the Democratic Party! In fact, you are not a Democrat; you list yourself as an Independent in the Senate, and call yourself a Socialist.”

Sanders visited Cuba and Nicaragua during the 1980s, when the Reagan administration supported paramilitary “Contra” forces opposing Nicaragua’s Sandinista government amid reports of human rights violations by U.S-backed forces there. The U.S. campaign would blow up into the Iran-Contra scandal late during Reagan’s second term.

Exiles from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and their descendants are well represented in Florida’s voting population, potentially creating a potent voting bloc when Florida’s presidential preference primary looms on March 17. To them, Sanders’ praise for elements of the leftist program in Latin America may outweigh his denunciation of authoritarianism.

“This is just who he is,” DeSantis said of Sanders. “That doesn’t sit well with me, and I know that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people throughout the state of Florida.”

The Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit, online-only news operation with veteran journalists reporting in Tallahassee on state government, policy and politics. You can find them online here.