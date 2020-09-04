Gov DeSantis to make Saturday, September 5 Saltwater License-Free Fishing

For those wanted to saltwater fish this coming Saturday, Sept. 5, you will not need a saltwater fishing license.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

“License-free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore.”

This day is one of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year.

All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, click here. For fishing regulations and tips, click here.

To renew or purchase a fishing license, click here.

#islanderfishingreport