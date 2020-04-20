The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold a meeting via conference call at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss restarting Florida’s economy. The meeting discussion will be livestreamed at www.thefloridachannel.org.

The meeting’s agenda will be posted online here prior to the meeting. This website has links to all of Florida’s official actions taken to combat COVID-19.

The task force, composed of elected, business, education, tourism and community leaders is charged with creating a three-phase plan to reopen Florida.

During a call Monday with task force members, they were told that more than 40% of tourism, recreation, retail, real estate, construction and transportation jobs are at risk with the continued shut down.

Mark Wilson, chairman and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, was introduced as chairman of the group on the Monday call.

Also serving on the executive committee are Florida’s Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, Secretary of the Agency for Healthcare Administration Mary Mayhew, the head of the Florida Bankers Association, and several metropolitan area mayors, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

The complete list of members: