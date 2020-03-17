In order to control the rapid spread of the COVID virus outbreak, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering all bars and nightclubs across the state to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed for the next 30 days.

Additionally, and following a step taking by Miami-Dade County earlier, DeSantis is requiring all restaurants to cut their crowd capacity in half.

The timing of the announcement coincides with St. Patrick's Day, one of the most profitable holidays of the year for bars and clubs throughout Florida.

In a morning press conference, DeSantis said "These steps we're taking will reduce density, reduce crowds." This came after the Governor conferred with mayors of several cities, including Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County. "Our hope is these new restrictions will help that." DeSantis stated.

The decision comes after two days of considering new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House.