For days, State Representative for Key Biscayne Nick Duran, State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez and Mayor Mike Davey have been lobbying Governor Ron DeSantis to close down the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Mission accomplished.

The concern has been that with all South Florida beaches close, people would flock to parks such as Bill Baggs’ to enjoy the park's 1.25 miles of beach.

Mayor Davey told Islander News this is a key step to help flatten the curve. “We have to get people to take this more serious and this is a big step. Special thanks to Senator Rodriguez and Representative Duran for their efforts in getting this done, he was key.”

It is not clear when the closing would become effective.

In a different development, the City of Miami Beach has made a decision to implement a curfew, following Key Biscayne and North Miami Beach, who earlier in the week implemented curfews.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said: “I am ordering the closure of all hotels, commercial lodging establishments and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County and fully support the decision by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales to close hotels and all other commercial lodging establishments on Miami Beach. We must not rule out any measures that will stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect our residents.”

