Ladies of the Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association were divided into two tournament groups on Jan. 21 at Crandon Park. The trophy for the annual Grandmother’s tournament was won by Nancy Kucera, with Charlotte Lofberg a close runner-up.

In the Beat the Pro tournament, Cristine Soulavy beat the pro’s score with a net 77. Judy Chamberlain and Sandra Haughn shared the birdie/chip-in pot.

The KBWGA ladies meet at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.