Grateful for Council and Katie Petros stance on bike lanes

Thank you to the council for approving the new bike lanes and to Councilwoman (Katie) Petros’ comments on safety. Anyone walking or riding through the village in the last three months has seen the incredible increase in runners, walkers, scooters, individual cyclists and family cycling groups. Surely most of these people are village residents looking for safe recreation.

New cyclists are crowding onto the sidewalks, increasing the risk of collision and injury to our resident pedestrians. If we can provide safe bicycling lanes, many of the cyclists can ride there and free up the sidewalks for walkers and younger, slower cyclists.

To my fellow Key Biscayners who are new to cycling, please be safe by wearing helmets, riding in the bike lanes on the RIGHT side of the street, and calling out before passing pedestrians.

I am a member of the Everglades Bicycle Club and am trained to lead our member rides. We are committed to following the rules of the road and do not ride in peletons.

Frank Wimer