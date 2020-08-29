Great fishing sure to come with the great weather
After a week of unsettled weather and a fish kill in North Bay, things are looking up for our Key Biscayne residents. NOAA Weather has forecasted winds to be out of the south to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Pair that up with what often happens after tropical systems pass near us and in my book that means great fishing.
On the offshore scene, before the windy and rough weather shut things down, kingfish to 20 pounds, bonitos to 15 pounds, blackfin tuna, wahoo and barracudas had been biting from the outer reef line to 300 feet of water. Dolphin fish were being caught in depths from 200 to 700 feet of water and in good numbers.
Best bet is to fish free lined live baits or live baits from under a kite for these fish.
On the bottom over artificial reefs, fishing a live pinfish, threadfin herring or goggle eye jack was producing strikes from big amberjacks, mutton snappers and a few groupers.
At night over the natural reefs, in depths from 45 to 80 feet of water, yellowtail snappers can be targeted. Chumming and fishing cut baits with as little weight as possible is best for the yellowtails.
In the South Bay, over the shallow Oceanside flats, bonefish have been schooled up and tailing. A few permits will be in the same areas. The channels from Key Biscayne south to Ocean Reef will have mangrove, mutton and small yellowtail snappers waiting for a piece of cut bait, live pilchard, or shrimp. Jack crevalles, bluerunners and yellowjacks will be happy to bend your fishing rods here.
So, you can see, there will be plenty of great fishing opportunities this weekend. Get out there and “Get Em”
Here are this weekend's tide times.