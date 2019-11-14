There is definitely an air of holidays approaching in this week’s picks for a great family weekend. ENJOY!

Friday, November 15

The Wolves

7:30 p.m. Friday.

Additional Dates

Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m.

THE WOLVES A Kickin' New Play By Sarah DeLappe Directed by Stuart Meltzer Presented by Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center This Pulitzer Prize finalist centers on the lives and experiences of nine high school girls through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups, using their team and relationships as a metaphor for survival in 21st Century America. Different personalities and backgrounds clash, as these young women navigate the bumpy terrain of being a teenager living in America today. This stunning new work, highly theatrical and still true to life, is one of the most anticipated titles in the current American theater season. At Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, For more information click here.

Fairchild Garden night

Starting Friday Nov. 15 plus additional days and times, until January 6. Miami's newest holiday tradition is back! This Winter, Fairchild transforms into The NightGarden: an enchanted, illuminated experience full of fantasy and wonderment where things like the Wise Talking Tree and Flying Fairies come to life. 10901 Old Cutler Road. Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. For tickets and more information, click here or visit them online.

Kids night at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum

6.30 p.m. to Midnight. Friday. Want to spend a child-free evening on the town while your child explores the museum after dark? Drop off your kids on Friday, November 15 so they can explore our most popular exhibitions, experience enhanced programming, dinner and more while you relax knowing they’re taken care of for the evening. Throughout the night, your children will be able to explore exhibitions, including the Aquarium, as well as other select exhibitions. They will also participate in hands-on activities, see an interactive live science show, and enjoy an exclusive show in the Frost Planetarium.

Cheese pizza dinner and a late night snack are included.

Cost is $60 per child (ages 5-17 only), $40 per additional sibling.*

Or you can explore a Kids Night Series Pass and save!

Drop-off is between 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pick-up is between 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.**

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum 1101 Biscayne Blvd. For information, reservations or tickets, click here. Walk-up registrations on November 15 will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. but are subject to a $10 fee per child.

Saturday, November 16

Caribbean Market Day

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Family fun. Little Haiti Cultural Complex and the Caribbean Marketplace present Caribbean Market Day in the Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti and will showcase original Afro-Caribbean entertainment, fashion, cuisine, accessories, jewelry, shoes as well as homeware, natural beauty products, books, music, arts, culture and more. The market is located at 5925 NE 2nd Ave. Call 305-960-2969 or email lhcc@miamigov.com for more info. Visit them online by clicking here.

Photo Lab for Kids at Apple: Fun Family Portraits

4.30 to 5.30 p.m. Saturday. Learn how to set up and take family portraits using iPad and iPhone. Kids will find interesting backgrounds, use different light sources, and direct family members for their photo shoot. They’ll use Live Photos to capture action and add fun art and text to their portraits. iPhone or iPad devices will be provided or bring your own. Recommended for families and kids ages 5–12. Apple store at Brickell Citi Center, 701 S. Miami Avenue. For more information click here.

Sunday, November 17

Bear Cut Preserve Cleanup with Dragonfly

9 a.m. to Noon. Sunday. Bear Cut Preserve Cleanup!!!!!! Andrew Otazo has a dream! This inspiring young environmentalist wants to see the Bear Cut Preserve, an ecosystem consisting of mangroves, hammocks and coastal forests abutting the fossilized reef and the northern boundaries of Key Biscayne's Crandon Park, free of trash and debris. Gather at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park. Come prepared to get dirty or even muddy. Wear close-toed shoes that can be washed or that can get dirty. But most of all, be sure to join us. We are going to bring the natural beauty of this rare ocean-facing park back to a pristine state!Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park 6767 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. For more information and rsvp, click here or call 305-774-9019

Miami Book Fair and Street Fair kick off. The books are coming

November 17 – 24

Several hours and days. The fair offers multiple events during the week. Some are free and other are paid. During Street Fair weekend, November 22-24, more than 250 publishers and booksellers exhibit and sell books, with special features like the antiquarians, who showcase signed first editions, original manuscripts and other collectibles. For the list of all the events and schedule, please visit the Book Fair on line here,

Local Pet Adoption Event with Barefoot and Adopt-A-Pet

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Barefoot, in partnership with Adopt-a-Pet.com, is inviting the community to come out to get paired with a furry friend at Barefoot Furry Friends Club adoption at The Cat Network Inc. (inside Petsmart Colonial). Attendees who adopt a new furry friend will receive a complimentary Barefoot Furry Friends Club matching collar and bracelet for you and your new BFF! At The Cat Network, 13619 S Dixie Hwy, Miami. Email mmaldonado@mww.com or call 323-798-3926 for more information.

Free Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Free event. Santa’s Wonderland is the ultimate free family Christmas event. The magic returns to Bass Pro Shops and Miami families are invited to enjoy this enchanting Christmas village offering FREE 4x6 studio-quality photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games. Features include rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst a dazzling backdrop of snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. The Santa’s Wonderland Christmas village offers remote control trucks, laser/ foam toy arcade, Lincoln Logs building area and much more. Kids can also enjoy free crafts, coloring stations and write a letter to Santa. Guests can reserve their free visit and photo with Santa using the free Bass Pass system. Visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass. Guests can register online for a digital Bass Pass to see Santa, allowing them time to explore Santa’s Wonderland or shop while they wait. Some activities take place all day, and others are at specific times, so check the store schedule or call the Miami store at (305) 341-4200. Bass Pro Shops, 11551 Northwest 12th St, Doral. For more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

