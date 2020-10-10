Great weekend to take advantage of the fall migration now in full swing

With the fall migration in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities for almost all fishermen to catch quality fish this weekend. An easterly flow at 10 to 15 knots should result in calm bay waters and medium seas this weekend.

The shoreline fishermen can target snapper, jack crevalles, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, pompano, grouper, and snook from the sea walls in Cape Florida. Live shrimp, finger mullet, pilchards and jigs and soft plastics should cover what you will need for these fish.

A Cajun Thunder float with a live bait suspended from under the float makes a great rig for these fish. Use a 1/0 or 2/0 long shank hook and attach one of these baits to that hook. Cast the rig out into the current and walk the shoreline or seawall, keeping the rig in front of you.

When the float goes under and does not reappear tighten up the line and set the hook. Bouncing jigs and bucktail jigs off the bottom can result in strikes from snapper, grouper, jacks, and pompano.

The offshore angler will have plenty of shots at kingfish, Spanish mackerel, lots of bonitos, blackfin tuna, barracudas, a few sailfish, and some dolphin fish this weekend. Concentrate your efforts along the outer reef line with live free lined baits or baits suspended under a kite.

The dolphin fish will be in the blue water under sooty terns, frigate birds, along the weedlines and, under floating debris. Over the deeper wrecks quite a few large amberjacks were caught this past week. With the amberjacks have been mutton snappers, and groupers. Live pinfish make excellent baits for these bottom feeders.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters. He can be reached (786) 436-2064.

#islanderfishingreport