Growing number of doctors and nurses are registering patients to vote

The strength of our healthcare system is defined by elected officials who decide funding, laws and policies that determine its success. Community health centers, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers are invited to join the thousands of others throughout the country that are encouraging voter registration.

GoVoteMiami and Vot-ER, both nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations, are partnering to provide Vot-ER tools and resources to healthcare organizations and providers specifically in Miami-Dade County through GoVoteMiami.org

Organizations or individuals can order Healthy Democracy Kits, which include a Vot-ER lanyard and badge backer that can be part of a regular ID card. There are also Digital Kits that come with a PDF that can be printed out, laminated and distributed, as well as an image file that can be used as a phone lock screen.

The badge backer displays a QR code along with a text code that links to the non-partisan, GoVoteMiami online registration portal.

The Healthy Democracy Campaign is designed to help patients register to vote while they wait, using their personal phones. It is non-interruptive and completely voluntary; patients engage with the GoVoteMiami platform on their own terms and time.

The GoVoteMiami platform is a one-stop portal that guides users through the process of registering to vote, requesting vote-by-mail ballots and many other voter resources.

