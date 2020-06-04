In a Thursday press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced that effective Monday, June 8, gyms and fitness studios may reopening, after almost three months of being closed.

Commenting on the decision, Gimenez said “This wasn’t an easy one because there’s a lot of heavy breathing and sweating going on,”

Gimenez did not immediately provide details on what rules or restrictions will be placed on gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, and including summer camps once they can open Monday. It is widely expected that the rules will include capacity restrictions.

Todd Hofferberth, Director of Director of Parks & Recreation, said there is no decision on timing for opening the Community Center. “We’ve not seen the regulations” adding that he “doubts we will be ready for Monday” as they would need to study the restrictions and develop a compliance plan for the Center’s activities and programs.