Halloween safety tips

Tips to help make your Halloween a safe one

Halloween is a fun time of year for kids. To help make trick-or-treating safe for your little goblins, here are some safety tips from The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and provided by the Key Biscayne Fire Department.

When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough for them to see out of.

Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters. sDried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily.

Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. If you use a real candle, use caution. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, walkways and yards.

Keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes.

Smoke alarms in the home should be tested to ensure they are working.

Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. Have them practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to put the flames out.

If your children are going to Halloween parties at others’ homes, have them look for ways out of the home and plan how they would get out in an emergency.