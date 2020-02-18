Rotary’s “Amazonia” fundraiser will benefit Haiti children and hurricane-ravaged homes

For the fifth year in a row, Key Biscayne Rotary Club and Flying High for Haiti is hosting a Brazilian-themed fundraising event in which all proceeds will assist needy children of Ile-a-Vache, Haiti by helping rebuild their hurricane-damaged community.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Beach CLub in Key Biscayne, 685 Ocean Drive. It will include cocktails, dinner and dancing. Those unable to attend can make a tax-free contribution by purchasing tickets to the event.

All proceeds will support Ecole Du Village, a community school in Ile-A-Vache, Haiti, and rebuilding hurricane-damaged homes. The evening is supported by; Churrasco Brasil, Stefano's Pantai Granite, Metropolitan International School of Miami, Ibis Studio, KB Realtors, DouglasElliman Real Estate, Coffee and Beans, Novecento, and Obront Corey Law firm.

The theme of the Brazilian night is “Amazonia” and the dress code is tropical chic.

There will be delicious food, wine and caipirinhas, Brazilian dancers and drummers, amazing raffle prices, price $75 per person pre-sale; $80 at the door or online.

For those who can't attend can support Flying High for Haiti by giving a donation or sponsoring a child on a monthly basis. They can donate electronically click here or by sending a check to Flying High for Haiti, 265 Grapetree Drive, #101, Key Biscayne 33149.