All invited to Community Shabbat Dinner this Friday

Residents are invited to attend a “First Fridays” community Shabbat dinner with Avremel and Zeldy Caroline at The Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center on Friday, Dec. 6. The cover is $29 for adults and $19 for children (12 and under).

“With delicious Jewish foods, beautiful ambiance and inspiring discussions, it will be an evening you are sure to enjoy,” said Avremel.

Services start at 6:30 p.m., with dinner following at 7. Kindly RSVP by calling (305) 365-6744 by Thursday so all guests can be accommodated.

The Jewish Center is located at 101 Harbor Drive.