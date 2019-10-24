7th Annual “Howl-O-Ween” Party!

Dogs and their human companions are invited to Key Biscayne’s sixth annual Howl-O-Ween costume party and competition on Friday October 25th at the Dog Park on the North Village Green.

The Howl-O-Ween party kicks off at 6:00 pm, the same time as Key Biscayne’s Zombie Crawl. A surprise Master of Ceremonies and two judges will review all dogs in costume. Awards will be announced after the dogs and their owner’s parade before the judges and the competition ends.

Award categories include: Best Costume; Scariest Costume; Most Original Costume; Funniest Costume; and Best Dog and Human Combined Costume. Prizes will be awarded.

For 2019 there is a suggested donation of $5 to enter the costume competition. Registration will be on-site at the Dog Park prior to the event.

Proceeds will go to the Key Biscayne Animal Welfare Fund, a non-profit organization that falls under the charitable giving umbrella of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Founded in 2013, the Fund covers medical expenses for sick or injured homeless animals, helps place kittens and non-feral cats in permanent homes, and engages youth in community in community service activities.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Fund may do so online by visiting.

Please join your neighbors and friends for this wonderful community event! For more information on contact event organizers at 305-365-8947.