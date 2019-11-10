Artwork by Peter Britell featured in Nov. 11 show

Key Biscayne artist Peter Britell will host a Nov. 11 art show in Coral Gables that will feature a diverse selection of his works.

Britell, a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and former partner at several of New York law firms, has become a prolific artist since retiring to the Key in 2015.

According to Britell’s wife, Andrrea, the works in this show were created over the past four years by the artist. The show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pipeline Coral Gables at 95 Merrick Way. Empanadas will be served.

For more please contact (917) 330-8080.