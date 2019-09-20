Since 1981, September 21 has been designated by the United Nations as a worldwide celebration of peace. Key Biscayne peacemakers will celebrate the day at an event starting at 5 p.m. at the 401 Hampton Lane pocket park.
The event aims to promote and strengthen the ideals of peace. It will feature music, poetry and readings to highlight the ideals for a peaceful world.
Organizers encourage people to walk or ride a bike, and bring something to sit on (blanket or folding chair) and bottled water. Also, wear something blue. Sorry, no pets are permitted in the park.
“It is not enough to teach children how to read, write, and count. Education has to cultivate mutual respect for others and the world in which we live, and help people forge more just, inclusive and peaceful societies.”
— Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon