This Saturday night, a magical full moon evening will watch Key Biscayne gather together and celebrate Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Lighthouse, the oldest historical building in Miami. All proceeds will be used for improvements to the Lightkeepers Cottage and Lighthouse grounds.

Guests enjoy food stations including light bites from Salt Waterfront, Boater’s Grill cuban style roast pig, Tutto Pizza & Pasta’s Italian specialties, homemade Argentine choripan, and more. Everyone receives a keepsake reusable stainless cup for enjoying beverages from Bacardi, Bodvar rose wine, Concrete Beach Brewery, and soft drinks courtesy of Winn Dixie.

Expect lively performances by drum group Jammers305, and award winning band The Remyz on the main stage, playing popular songs from throughout the decades. Wear your dancing shoes!

Special thanks to the Friends of Cape Florida, Rickenbacker Marina, Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Rusty Pelican, Northern Trust, and Gunster for their leadership and support.

