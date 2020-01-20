All invited to Community School’s annual Winter Festival on Jan. 25

The entire Key Biscayne community is invited to the K-8 Center’s Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25, for a day of fun, food and friendship.

This will be the 12th year for the event and, like before, it will feature games, prizes galore, a food tent with 2 grills, snowcones, inflatables, cotton candy, raffles and lots of good times.

All the money raised at the celebratory event goes back into the school, said Nick Cardoso, Treasurer for the Key Biscayne Community School’s PTA.

The festival will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school field. The entire community is invited, whether or not you have children at the school.

Tickets are $25 for unlimited use of attractions. Pack of four raffle tickets are $10. A pack of 20 tickets for food and carnival games are $18. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.