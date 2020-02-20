Popular garage sale on tap this week at Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

Key Biscayne Presbyterian will once again hold the school’s popular community garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

School Director Anne Rothe expects to have plenty of items available for sale, noting that the last event featured everything from clothes (for both adults and children), toys, books, household goods, furniture, collectibles and more.

Continuing the KBPS tradition of being environmentally conscious, A Zero Waste Culture will also be present. The event is being organized by Niki Pontes, a parent of a child at school. Those interested in selling can get space and a 6-foot table for $25. For more information, email kbpscommunitygaragesale@gmail.com, or call Nike via WhatsApp, at (917) 324-5176.