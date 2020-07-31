Tickets available for Virginia Key Beach Park 75th Anniversary virtual celebration

Celebrating 75 years of history, culture and the environment, the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust’s 75th Anniversary Celebration – a virtual film exhibition and cocktail reception -- will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Ticket holders gain access to Private VIP Pre-show starting at 6 p,m.

Tickets are $75 and proceeds will help the trust recover from COVID-19-related financial deficits, assist with the cost of the three documentary shorts, and enable the trust to share the anniversary celebration with a virtual audience.

The celebration combines storytelling, interactive experience and cocktails.

Notable Historian, Dr. N. D. B. Connolly will narrate the three documentary shorts, commemorating the progressive struggle of African Americans and Caribbean Diaspora throughout South Florida over the last 75 years.

“The (trust) has always stood for social justice, community inclusion, equality and uplifting the important contributions of African Americans in South Florida,” said Guy Forchion, executive director of the organization. “The Virtual Film Exhibition and Cocktail Reception will showcase just that, safely from the comfort of your home.”

The event will stream live on Facebook through the Socio Platform. For more information, go to www.hvkbmp.org/virtualexhibition