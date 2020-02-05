Children’s Business Fair offers same excitement, new businesses, more fun

We are delighted to announce our second edition of the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair on Sunday, Feb. 9, hoping to top last year’s successful fair, which hosted 43 businesses, 70 participants, and more than 800 visitors. The event proved that our community is filled with engaged young entrepreneurs and that Key Biscayne supports youth ideas. This year the fair is growing to 52 businesses and more than 96 participants.

The Fair aims to motivate young entrepreneurs ages 8 to 16 to pursue projects and understand the value of their ideas. Children create a product or service, develop a brand, design a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. Kids are responsible for setup, sales and interacting with the customer. It is truly a complete business hands-on experience, a great educational tool and specially, it is lots of fun. We truly emphasize on the fun part of the fair; we want kids to be kids, to be passionate about what they create and to enjoy the experience.

With the same excitement and many new businesses, this year’s fair promises to be a creative array of kid-led businesses displaying their talents. With dog biscuits, lip gloss, healthy snacks, athletic apparel, customized t-shirts, cleaning products, bath bombs, spicy sauce, scented bracelets, headbands, brigadeiros and so much more to choose from, there seems to be a product and service for every taste and need.

The community’s response is overwhelming, we are extremely thankful to our 33 sponsors who are key to making this event possible, and to our entrepreneurs for applying. We already have a wait list of more than 15 businesses. We encourage them and every kid or teenager who wants to be a part of the fair to join the fun this year by attending the fair and understanding what it’s all about. Witnessing first hand the efforts and skills that the young entrepreneurs display is truly inspiring. Next year their application will surely be turned in earlier as we accept businesses on a first come-first served basis. We find competition healthy; we advice participants if a product repeats itself more than twice and if they still want to do it, we encourage them to find a way to make their product special and unique.

Our goal is to make the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair a complete learning experience. We started last week with a motivating conference, led by Adrián Fernandez. Adrián is a professional race car driver and business entrepreneur. He is the winner of many races, international champion and a father of two Key Biscayne kids. He will share with us how he fought to achieve his dream and how he persevered to be one of the most important figures in Mexican motor racing. We want the kids to be motivated and inspired by listening to a real successful entrepreneur.

The day of the fair all participants gather at noon to start preparing their spaces. There is an award for most creative stand as an incentive to make each booth look appealing. The registration fee includes the tent, a table, a tablecloth and a chair, but the entrepreneurs can add any decoration, so creativity is key. The fair goes from 1 to 4 p.m. For us, this is when the magic happens. Young entrepreneurs continuously interact with the customers and show off their sales skills to try and make their business successful. Kids can be very resourceful on ways to attract customers and sell their product or service. For us, it was amazing to see in last year’s fair an apparently shy teenager talking passionately about his ideas because he realized that people were listening or witnessing the excitement of two young girls realizing that they were almost sold out. At the end of the fair kids donate 5% of their profit to Fundación Hermanos de la Calle; we want them to be conscious from an early age that if they are benefiting from their project, they should also help a bigger cause.

Finally, two weeks after the fair we do the Hermanos de la Calle event for kids to witness first-hand how their donation contributes to the less fortunate. Participants and their parents cook at Milanezza and head to Miami with a warm meal as an excuse to make conversation with the homeless. The event is extremely heartwarming and a reminder of how a small contribution can go a long way.

We are looking forward to relive the magic of the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair this coming Sunday; we can already feel the excitement coming from the young entrepreneurs as they are finalizing their products or services for the fair. In the long run, we want Key Biscayne to be known as a center for young entrepreneurship, until then we are extremely happy to provide a space to motivate young entrepreneurs, engage families and unite our wonderful community. For more information follow us on Instagram and Facebook @kbchildrensfair.