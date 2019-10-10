National Rosary Rally 2019 at Village Green.

The 54-day “Novena for Our Nation” concludes Sunday with a Rosary Coast-to-Coast, featuring hundreds of Rosary Rallies across the country on the 102nd anniversary of the Fatima Miracle of the Sun.

All are invited to join in praying the rosary at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Village Green by the fountain. It will be a bilingual event, with English and Spanish.

This event is sponsored by the Respect Life Ministry. For more information, call the St. Agnes parish office at (305) 361-2351.