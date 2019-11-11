Miami addiction specialist kicks off MAST speaker series with talk about vaping dangers

The evidence that vaping is an unsafe past time for consumers grows stronger with every new scientific report on the topic. More troubling is the preponderance of youth now partaking.

“The shares of secondary students who have vaped nicotine in the past month have roughly doubled since 2017,” according to a report in the University of Michigan’s annual “Monitoring the Future” survey, cited Sept. 26 by the Pew Research Center. “From 2017 to 2019, the shares who had done so increased among 12th graders (11 percent to 25 percent), 10th graders (8 percent to 20 percent) and 8th graders (4 percent to 9 percent).”

Additionally, the percentage of 12th graders who reported vaping in their lifetime rose to 42.5 percent from 35.8 percent in 2017, Michigan researchers said.

As of Oct. 29, officials in 49 states – all but Alaska – have reported 1,888 cases of lung injury associated with vaping, says The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-seven deaths, including three in Florida, have been confirmed in 24 states. Seventy-nine percent of patients whose cases are under investigation by CDC are younger than 35 years old.

NBC News has called vaping by teenagers an “illness epidemic,” and it is not unknown here.

Raymond Estefania, a licensed mental health counselor with RA Therapeutic Partners, will address vaping at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, in the MAST auditorium -- the opener in what the MAST Parent Teacher Student Association calls “a new speaker series addressing important topics relating to the physical and mental well-being of our children.”

Estefania is a certified addiction professional and a certified intervention professional with offices in South Miami. He was a co-founder and executive director of Family Recovery Specialists, an outpatient program for substance use disorders.

In September, he wrote, “Vaping, despite its known and potential dangers, is the fastest growing addiction in history.”

Islander News first published an article on the growing concern of teen vaping in its Sept, 26, 2019 edition. You can read that article by clicking here.

The adolescent wellness program at MAST is being spearheaded by Alison Grossman, a psychologist/neuropsychologist who practices in Bay Harbor Islands and also is adjunct assistant professor in the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Department of Neurology.

For additional information about the event, email Grossman at abgrossman@bellsouth.net