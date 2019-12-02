Key Biscayne Woman’s Club holiday lunch shares goodwill, raises money

The Grand Bay Club in Key Biscayne will be the venue of the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 5. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a festive lunch served at 12 noon, and will include a presentation by Miami Bridge and entertainment by professional Carolers.

This is an annual fundraising event to support Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, who provide a full range of services for needy young people including in-shelter counseling, field trips, in-home counseling and reunification with family.

Guests are requested to bring an unwrapped gift for a child ages 7 to 17 or a check for Miami Bridge.

Reservations are essential. Please call Dawn Cromartie at (312) 622 1408 for information and reservations.