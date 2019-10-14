Answering the call to help, the Key Biscayne Rugby Rats will hold a fundraiser this coming Thursday for the benefit of the Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Response Fund.

The event will feature a lecture by Dr. Gustavo Zerbino, one of 16 survivors of the Tragedy of the Andes in 1972. He will deliver an inspirational conference “Gestión de la adversidad”. Lecture will be en español.

The event will take place this Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. in the St. Agnes Auditorium, located at 122 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne.

Donation per person is $100. ALL proceeds for Hurricane Dorian relief in Freeport, Grand Bahamas Island, administered by The Freeport Rugby Club.

If you are unable to participate, KB Rugby Rats ask you to consider making a donation contact Mario Torres at 305-799-6283