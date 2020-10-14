Take a deep dive behind the veils and walls of one of the most secretive countries in the world. You will learn how religious extremism and oppression of women over the past forty years support a single goal: preserving the power of the House of Saud and take an eye-opening journey Behind the Kingdom's Veil: Inside The New Saudi Arabia Under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Susanne Koelbl is an award-winning military and foreign correspondent for the German news magazine Der Spiegel. Koelbl’s journalism highlights the intricate dynamics in conflicts areas and wars in different parts of the world. She spent years traveling as a journalist in the Middle East. She lived in Riyadh during the most dramatic changes since the country’s founding.

In this session, you will learn about the not-so-obvious facts of Saudi Arabia’s history and get an understating of the intricate power relationships within the kingdom.

Get to know Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was murdered and brutally dismembered by the current regime.

