Women’s Giving Circle fundraiser will help those in need in Miami-Dade

The Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle is holding its Annual Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Ocean Club to raise funds in support of women and children in need in the Miami area.

Ninety-eight percent of the money raised at the luncheon is used to support the needs of nonprofit organizations. Groups apply for grants to provide things that are used in their program, such as musical instruments, transportation, books, sports equipment, computers and tablets and the supplies to build a community garden. Grant money does not go to these group’s general funds.

Donations are handled by The Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

Many that support the Giving Circle are “snowbirds” who want to give back to this paradise they enjoy during their months here each year. Marilyn Levin, Iris Fisher and Harriet Stein founded the group, which has funded 32 charitable organizations and given away over $200,000 since it began over the 12 years.

Grant proposals received from Miami-Dade outreach programs are reviewed by the Circle’s committee, and often visited. Over the years, groups receiving awards have attended the luncheon and presented a short video or performance.

The Giving Circle welcomes you to attend this years’ luncheon. Men and families are welcome as well! To attend, please click here, or write to info@keybiscaynefoundation.org for more information.

You may also register by mailing a check made to the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle and send it to the KB Community Foundation, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 180, Key Biscayne or call (305)361-2770 to pay by credit card. All donations are fully tax deductible. If you are unable to attend, your donation is welcome.