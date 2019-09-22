CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT Performed by New World Symphony Fellows

New World Symphony Fellows will entertain concertgoers with a medley of classical music. A complimentary wine and cheese reception will be served.

Part of the Village of Key Biscayne & the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s 2019 Winter Music Concert Series. The Winter Music Concert Series is a program made possible by the Village Council of Key Biscayne with support from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. This initiative is led by Committee members: Gloria Kahn, Patricia Woodson, Amarylli Fridegotto and Clinton Bush with the help of Melissa White, Todd Hofferberth, and Ana Colls.

From September to April, there is a monthly concert in the Village of Key Biscayne that showcases the best local musicians with everything from choirs to quartets, orchestras to jazz bands

Concert at 5 p.m. at the KB Community Center, Island Room, 2nd Floor. Free & Open to the Public.

For more information, call (305) 365-8900

