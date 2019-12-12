Toy Drive will benefit the ‘Live Like Bella’ Foundation

The first Toy Drive to benefit the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, with the collection happening at Randazzo’s Restaurant.

The event will include a magical visit from Santa, Mrs Claus and Santa’s Elves. With your toy donation, you will have the opportunity to have your picture taken with Santa and Mrs Claus, so bring that holiday smile.

Please donate an unwrapped toy or gift that is suitable for either a boy or girl. They will bring joy to kids in the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation, an organization founded in 2013 in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who passed away at the age of 10 after a battle with pediatric cancer.

The evening Bella passed, Lebron James and Dwayne Wade wrote #LiveLikeBella on their shoes during the NBA playoffs and the #LiveLikeBella movement was ignited.

Bella’s mother, Shannah Rodriguez-Torres, and father, Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, continue to honor her legacy by helping children with cancer.

What : First annual Live Like Bella Toy Drive

: First annual Live Like Bella Toy Drive When : Friday, December 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

: Friday, December 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Where: 328 Crandon Blvd in the Galleria Shopping Center

For more information about the Live Like Bella foundation, click here.