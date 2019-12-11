Holiday opulence on display in Sunset Luxury Home Tour
Six of Key Biscayne’s most sumptuous homes will be on display for all to see in the Holiday Sunset Luxury Open House Tour next Thursday Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
You can experience true Key Biscayne opulence -- and, as important, witness how decor brings alive the spirit of the holidays -- at the following homes:
- Michelle Duarte. 397 Harbor Ct. (305) 775-1707 (Fortune Intl. Realty)
- Frederique Leforestier. 365 Harbor Ct. (786) 399-5274 (One Sotheby’s Intl Realty)
- Sonia Gherardi. 200 W Mashta Dr. (786) 344-7080 (One Sotheby’s Intl. Realty)
- David Deleon. 272 Fernwood Rd. (305) 790-7778 (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
- Patricia Peraita. 745 Allendale Rd. (305) 496-3459 (Coldwell Banker Real Estate)
- Ginette Orozco. 301 Woodcrest (305) 218-7747 (Coldwell Banker Real Estate)