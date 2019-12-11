Holiday opulence on display in Sunset Luxury Home Tour

Six of Key Biscayne’s most sumptuous homes will be on display for all to see in the Holiday Sunset Luxury Open House Tour next Thursday Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can experience true Key Biscayne opulence -- and, as important, witness how decor brings alive the spirit of the holidays -- at the following homes: