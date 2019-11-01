Fire Department equipment, personnel on display at open house Saturday

The Key Biscayne Fire Department will hold an educational open house on Saturday, Nov. 2, to display fire equipment and demonstrate how it is used.

Equipment on display includes the hazardous materials (hazmat) truck, the Urban Search and Rescue command trailer, high-water truck, rescue boat and more.

KBFD Chief Eric Lang said the public will also be able to meet firefighters and paramedics, and Sparky the fire dog.

Finally, the family-friendly event will feature an opportunity for attendees to receive the mysteriously named “Muvember Mustache.” You’ll have to stop by to find out more details.